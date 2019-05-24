MESA, Ariz. — Rocky Mountain College matched its best round of the tournament to finish seventh in the final team standings at the NAIA Men’s Golf National Championships on Friday.
The Battlin’ Bears, the Frontier Conference champions, finished with a four-round total of 1,192. Rocky shot a final day 294 on the 6,925-yard Hilly Desert Course at the Las Sendas Golf Club.
it is the highest finish for the program at the NAIA Tournament.
Texas Wesleyan led from start to finish, winning with a 1,166 total.
Mitchell Thiessen was the Battlin’ Bears top finisher with a four-round total of 296 to tie for 29th.
He was followed by Colton Murphy (tie 33rd, 298), Reece Nilsen (tie 44th, 302), Michael Tait (tie 48th, 304) and Ho Tae Kim (tie 79th, 318).
Tait overcame two triple bogeys with a team-best six birdies for the round. Nilsen had four birdies on the front nine, while Murphy had three on the back nine.
Mark Johnson of Coastal Georgia won the first playoff hole to win the individual title. Johnson finished the four rounds tied with Alex Dutkowski of Taylor (Ind.) and Logan Carver of British Columbia. Dutkowski had a tournament-low round of 64 on Friday.
