BILLINGS — Jhamad Norwood has signed to play with the Rocky Mountain College men's basketball program this upcoming season.

Norwood is a 6-foot-5 forward who played for Santa Monica College. He averaged 12 points and 8.5 rebounds a game for the Corsairs.

"His ability to score and rebound the basketball at a high level along with his versatility will be an immediate impact to our program," said Rocky head coach Bill Dreikosen.

Norwood is originally from Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

