MESA, Ariz. — Despite some player shuffling, the Rocky Mountain College men held on to second place after the second round of the NAIA men’s golf championships on the Hilly Desert Course at the Las Sendas Golf Club on Wednesday.
The Battlin’ Bears shot team round of 294 for a two-day total of 590. They trail leader Texas Wesleyan (293-283—576) by 14 strokes.
Rocky easily made the cut for the final two rounds. The tournament concludes on Friday.
Rocky's Mitchell Thiessen improved three spots and moved up to sixth place with a second round 72. Thiessen (73-72—145) had three birdies. Reece Nilsen is tied for 22nd after a 75 and is at 148. He also had three birdies.
Colton Murphy used a second-round 73 to move up four places. His 149 is tied for 28th. HoTae Kim (79-74—153) is tied for 52nd while Michael Tait (74-81—155) is tied for 66th. Kim had four birdies and moved up 25 places.
Ben Hadden of Kansas Wesleyan (68-70—138) leads the individual standings. He is four under par.
Montana Tech's Sean Benson (78-80—158) finished tied for 86th and did not make the cut.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.