OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Eryn Ellis of Rocky Mountain College shot a final round 78 to finish in a tie for 21st at the NAIA National Women's Golf Championships on Friday.

Ellis, a senior from Casper, Wyoming, finished with a six-over par, four-round total of 297 with rounds of 75, 72, 72 and 78 on the 6,050-yard layout of the Lincoln Park Golf Club. She entered the final round tied for 10th.

Michela Tjan of Keiser was the medalist with national tournament record four-under par 284. She had rounds of 73, 70, 71 and 70.

The University of British Columbia, led by the 2-3 finish of Avril Li and Kate Johnson, won the overall team title with 1,175, also a national tournament record. Keiser was five strokes back for second.

The Battlin' Bears, who won the Frontier Conference, finished 18th in the final team standings.

