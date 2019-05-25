GULF SHORES, Ala. — George Beddow of Rocky Mountain College earned All-America honors at the NAIA Outdoor Track and Field Championships on Saturday.

Beddow, a sophomore from Billings, finished sixth in the men’s marathon with a time of 2:44:29.95 in the early morning race.

Competing in the Alabama heat and humidity, the Billings Central graduate collapsed less than 50 meters from the finish line. He was able to get back on his feet and finish. Race personnel covered him in cold towels and administered fluid through an IV after he completed the race.

Jordan Bramblett of Embry-Riddle (Arizona) won in 2:33:43.33.

Ruth Chepsat of Rocky finished 10th in the women’s 1,500. She ran a time of 4:46.34. Chepsat, from Eldoret, Kenya, qualified for the finals with a school-record time of 4:38.77 in Thursday’s prelims.

