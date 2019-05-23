GULF SHORES, Alabama — Rocky Mountain College will have five individuals competing at the NAIA Outdoor Track and Field Championships this week.

Joseph Vanden Bos will be competing in the 800 meters. He qualified with a time of 1:53.68. Vanden Bos will be after his second All-American honor after running a leg on Rocky's distance medley relay that placed seventh at the Indoor Track and Field Championships earlier this year.

Ruth Chepsat was scheduled to run in the women's 1,500 meters on Thursday. She qualified with a school-record time of 4:38.77.

George Beddow, Carina Bracy and Mei-Lei Stevens all qualified in the marathon. The three will run Saturday morning.

