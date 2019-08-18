BILLINGS — After watching his football team run 134 plays in 105 minutes, Chris Stutzriem understood the work had just begun.

“We’ve got some very tough decisions,” said the first-year Rocky Mountain College football coach after the team’s only scrimmage of fall camp at Herb Klindt Field on Sunday evening.

“We’ve really got a lot of battles going on,” Stutzriem continued. “At quarterback, obviously, along the offensive, among the two’s and three’s and the running backs … I could go on all day.”

Stutzriem and his coaching staff planned to hunker down in their offices Sunday night to chart the scrimmage and start putting the pieces together for defending Frontier Conference champion’s season opener at Dickinson State on Aug. 29.

The coaches used six quarterbacks, five running backs, three kickers and had 17 different players catch a pass.

And with all eyes on quarterbacks Drew Korf and Nate Dick, it was only fitting the two even connected on a touchdown pass. Korf found Nate coming out of the backfield for a three-yard score on the right side.

“That’s what they wanted,” said Stutzriem of the quarterback to quarterback touchdown.

Korf finished 15 of 24 for 124 yards. He threw for two touchdowns — his other was to Oliver Munch — and was intercepted once.

“I thought it went pretty good,” Korf said of the scrimmage. “I got off to a slow start and then it started all coming together. The offensive line did a great job and the receivers did a good job going to the ball.”

The two have worked out side by side since July. The two shared time with the first- and second-string offense and were vocal in their support of each other.

Dick admitted it wasn’t always that way.

“When we first came together, we didn’t cheer for one another,” he said. “We did a lot of growing up since then. We want to make sure what’s best for the football team.”

Dick finished 7 of 14 passing for 149 yards. He has scoring passes of 17 yards to John Bass and 29 yards to Carter Garsjo.

The Battlin’ Bears’ defense had four interceptions with Dylan Ontiveros and Tyler Hilliard picking off passes that initially bounced off a receiver. Cito Toledo intercepted a pass in the end zone to end a scoring threat.

“Our defensive backs were getting after it,” said Stutzriem.

The defense also had six quarterback sacks — defenders were not allowed to tackle the quarterback — and helped force three fumbles. The defense closed the scrimmage with a goal-line stand.

“Our defensive line is very, very good,” said Dick. “It will be nice to go up against somebody else for a change.”

Running back Victor Ngalamulume had a one-yard touchdown run. Bass finished with three catches for 53 yards.

“I don’t think one side dominated completely,” said Stutzriem. “It went back and forth. We went a little bit longer than we expected, but that’s what happens when you have drives.”

To prepare for the DSU night game, Rocky is switching practices to 6:45 p.m. The scrimmage was the Battlin’ Bears ninth practice of fall camp.

Wyatt Brusven, Riley Garrett and Pat Williams handled the place kicking duties. Both Brusven and Garrett made 43-yard field goal attempts.