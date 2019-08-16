FULLERTON, Calif. — Daniella Russell, Monique Rodriguez and Miranda Gallagher combined for 41 kills to help Rocky Mountain College defeat Hope International at Summer Slam late Thursday night.

The No. 13-ranked Battlin' Bears won 25-23, 20-25, 22-25, 25-20, 15-12 to finish 2-2 at the tournament.

Russell finished with 17 kills, while Rodriguez and Gallagher each had 12.

Natalie Hilderman finished with a double-double of 37 assists and 23 digs. Ayla Embry had a team-high 36 digs, while Annie Cooke had 28, Addy Valdez 22 and Kailey Thompson 18. Cooke and Valdez had career-highs for digs.

Morgan Allen and Naomi Bad Bear each had 2.5 digs.

Rocky plays next at the Big Sky Challenge in Butte, Aug. 23-24.

