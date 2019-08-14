FULLERTON, Calif. — St. Francis put down 21 more kills, sweeping Rocky Mountain College 25-17, 25-21, 29-27 Wednesday in college volleyball.
It was the season opener for both teams. The Battlin' Bears were scheduled to play Benedictine later in the evening. It was Yang Yang's first match as Rocky's new head coach.
Makayla Hissong led St. Francis with 13 kills, while Kendra Siefring had 11. St. Francis also had 10 aces.
Daniella Russell led the Battlin' Bears with nine kills. St Francis finished with 52 kills compared to 31 for Rocky.
Setter Natalie Hilderman had a double-double of 25 assists and 11 digs for Rocky. She also had three aces. Ayla Embry had a team-high 21 digs for the Battlin' Bears.
