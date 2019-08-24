BUTTE — A balanced Rocky Mountain College volleyball team closed out the Big Sky Challenge with a sweep of Bethel of Indiana.
The Battlin' Bears won 25-19, 25-21, 25-15.
College of Idaho swept Rocky 25-22, 25-14, 25-18 earlier in the day.
Five Battlin' Bears had six or more kills against Bethel, led by Daniella Russell who had nine. Naomi Bad Bear added eight while Monique Rodriguez had seven.
Rocky also had five players with six or more digs. Annie Cooke led with nine. Natalie Hilderman finished with 30 assists. She also had eight digs.
In the loss to College of Idaho, Russell finished with a double-double of 10 kills and 12 digs, while Ayla Embry had a match-high 27 digs for Rocky.
