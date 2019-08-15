FULLERTON, Calif. — The Master's defeated Rocky Mountain College on Thursday afternoon at Summer Slam in a matchup of two NAIA top 20 teams.
The Master's prevailed 9-25, 25-22, 18-25, 25-17, 15-9.
The Battlin' Bears (1-2) were scheduled to play Hope International late Friday evening. Rocky is ranked No. 13 nationally, while The Master's is No. 15.
Daniella Russell led the Battlin' Bears with 18 kills, while Natalie Hilderman had 35 assists and 10 digs. Morgan Allen added 3.5 blocks.
Late Wednesday, Rocky won its first match of the season with a 28-26, 25-17, 25-16 sweep of Benedictine Mesa of Arizona.
Russell finished with 20 kills and nine digs, while Hilderman had 35 assists. Kailey Thomson finished with 13 digs for Rocky, while Ayla Embry had 12.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.