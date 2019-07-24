BILLINGS — Destinee Pointer has transferred to play for the Rocky Mountain College women's basketball team.
Pointer, of Waxahachie, Texas, played for NCAA Division I Chicago State last season where she averaged seven points and three rebounds a game. She played in all 29 games, starting 20.
"Destinee is a quick and athletic guard with a high basketball IQ," Rocky head coach Wes Keller said in a press release. "She has the ability to impact the game on both ends of the floor."
The 5-foot-7 guard began her collegiate career at Arkansas Little Rock.
In high school, she averaged 16 points, six rebounds and three assists a game, earning all-district and all-region honors.
