BILLINGS — Izzy Spruit, a 5-foot-9 shooting guard from Arizona, will join the women's basketball program at Rocky Mountain College this fall, head coach Wes Keller announced Monday.
Spruit played the last two years at Pima Community College in Tuscon, Arizona.
During her two years at Pima, Spruit produced 580 points and 105 assists, while collecting more than 75 steals. During her sophomore season, she recorded 101 3-pointers, while averaging just over 11 points per game.
Spruit holds the Pima Community College school record for 3-pointers made in a game with nine against Arizona Western.
She was selected third-team all-ACCAC and second-team All-Region I after her sophomore season.
Spruit graduated from Mesquite High School in Gilbert, Arizona.
