BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College scored the first three goals of the match to defeat Montana State Billings 3-1 in a women's soccer exhibition match at Herb Klindt Field on Friday.
The Battlin' Bears and Yellowjackets played to a 1-1 draw in the men's match.
Hannah Borgel, Amber Pearson and Lauryn Gamache all scored goals for the Rocky women. Pearson's and Gamache's goals came in the second half.
Julia Keller had MSUB's lone score.
Pablo Ferreira scored at 61:22 for the Rocky men with MSUB's Noah Runsvold scoring the equalizer at 69:18 off an assist from Theo Lamare.
The Rocky soccer teams officially open the season on Aug. 29 with matches against Hope International in Fullerton, California.
The MSUB teams have an exhibition doubleheader at Carroll College on Aug. 30.
