MESA, Ariz. — With two players in the top 10 and three in the top 15, the Rocky Mountain College men’s golf team got off to a strong start at the NAIA national championship on Tuesday.
The Battlin’ Bears are in second place after the first round, just three strokes behind Texas Wesleyan.
The Frontier Conference champions shot a collective 296 at the Hilly Desert Golf Course at Las Sendas Golf Club.
Reece Nilsen and Mitchell Thiessen of Rocky are both tied for ninth with matching one-over par scores of 73 on the par 71, 6,925-yard layout. Nilsen had three birdies and an eagle on the 576-yard No. 18 hole. Thiessen had three birdies.
Michael Tait, tied for 15th, also had an eagle on the 532-yard No. 6 hole. Tait had three birdies on the back nine. Colton Murphy (t-33rd) shot a 76 for Rocky, while HoTae Kim’s 79 left him tied for 77th.
This is the second straight year the Battlin’ Bears have qualified for the national tournament.
Sean Benson of Montana Tech is tied for 59th with a 78. The Billings Senior graduate had three birdies on the back nine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.