BILLINGS — The Rocky Mountain College men's basketball program has signed California guard Darius Henderson, the Battlin' Bears announced Tuesday.
Henderson is coming from East Los Angeles College, where he averaged 7.3 points per game on marks of 46 percent from the field, 38 percent from 3-point range and 85 percent on free throws. The 6-foot-2 guard helped the Huskies win the 2019 South Coast Conference North Division title.
"We like that Darius comes from a winning program. He brings an excellent skill set that will complement our current players," Rocky coach Bill Dreikosen said in a press release. "Darius has a very good basketball IQ along with a versatility on both ends of the floor."
Henderson graduated from Taft Charter High School in Woodland Hills, California, and played for Arizona Western College in 2016-17.
