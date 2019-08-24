KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The men’s and women’s golf teams from Rocky Mountain College are both ranked among the top 20 in the NAIA Coaches Top 25 Preseason Poll.
Both teams are the defending Frontier Conference champions.
The Battlin’ Bear men are ranked No. 9. They are the only team from the Frontier Conference ranked among the top 25.
Rocky finished a program-best seventh at the 2018 NAIA national golf tournament, with both Michael Tait and Reece Nilsen earning third-team All-America honors.
The Battlin’ Bears are also ranked No. 7 in the Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll.
The Rocky women are ranked No. 18 in the 2019 preseason NAIA poll.
The Battlin’ Bears also competed at the NAIA national tournament, missing the second day cut by one stroke. Eryn Ellis, who won the Montana Women’s State Amateur title this summer, earned second-team All-America honors.
