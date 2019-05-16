OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Eryn Ellis of Rocky Mountain College shot an even par 72 for a second straight round to climb to 10th place at the NAIA Women's Golf National Championship on Thursday.
The tournament at Lincoln Park Golf Club concludes on Friday.
The University of British Columbia leads the team standings with 884, while Keiser University is second with 889. Michela Tjan of Keiser leads with a three-round total of 214 (73-70-71). She is the only golfer under par.
Elllis is 219 after three rounds (75-72-72). The senior from Casper, Wyoming, had four birdies and 11 pars on Thursday.
Rocky, the Frontier Conference champion, finished 18th in the team standings after two rounds for a second year in a row and did not advance.
