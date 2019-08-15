The Master's def. Rocky

9-25, 25-22, 18-25, 25-17, 15-9

Rocky Mountain College (1-2): Kills: 46 (Daniella Russell 18). Blocks: 10 (Morgan Allen 3.5). Aces: 9 (Natalie Hilderman 3). Digs: 72 (Ayla Embry 22). Assists; 43 (Hilderman 35).

The Master's: Kills: 59 (Regan Tate 19). Blocks: 5 (Jane Cisar 2.5). Aces: 7. Digs: 80 (McKenna Hafner 22). Assists: 56 (Katie Emmerling 47).

Late Thursday

St. Francis def. Rocky

25-17, 25-21, 29-27

Rocky Mountain College: Kills: 31 (Daniella Russell 9). Blocks: 6 (Naomi Bad Bear 2, Morgan Allen 2). Aces: 5 (Natalie Hilderman 3). Digs: 51 (Ayla Embry 21). Assists; 25 (Hilderman 25).

St. Francis: Kills: 51 (Makayla Hissong 13). Blocks: 5 (Anne Clark 2). Digs: 44 (Nikki Marshall 22). Assists: 51 (Maria Pelak 45).

Rocky def. Benedictine

28-26, 25-17, 25-16

Rocky Mountain College (1-1): 46 (Daniella Russell 20). Blocks: 10 (Naomi Bad Bear 4). Aces: 5 (Russell 2). Digs: 53 (Kailey Thomson 13, Ayla Embry 12). Assists: 43 (Natalie Hilderman 35).

Benedictine Mesa (0-2): 42 (Katie Nice 14). Blocks: 3. Aces: 2. Digs: 51 (Caitlan Sammons 21). Assists; 40 (Annabelle Somoza 20).

MSU-Northern def. Medicine Hat

25-18, 25-21, 20-25, 25-17

Medicine Hat College: Kills: 33 (Amber Stigter 12). Assists: 31 (Janessa Oelke 24). Aces: 4 (Megan Kawalski 2). Digs: 50 (Shayla Suchy 13, Oelke 10). Blocks: 1.

Montana State-Northern: Kills: 28 (Rylee Burmester 9). Assists: 26 (Hailey Warren 12, Shania Neubauer 11). Aces: 5 (five with 1). Digs: 43 (Burmester 11, Neubauer 10). Blocks: 5 (Marlee Bender 1.5).

