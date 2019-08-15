The Master's def. Rocky
9-25, 25-22, 18-25, 25-17, 15-9
Rocky Mountain College (1-2): Kills: 46 (Daniella Russell 18). Blocks: 10 (Morgan Allen 3.5). Aces: 9 (Natalie Hilderman 3). Digs: 72 (Ayla Embry 22). Assists; 43 (Hilderman 35).
The Master's: Kills: 59 (Regan Tate 19). Blocks: 5 (Jane Cisar 2.5). Aces: 7. Digs: 80 (McKenna Hafner 22). Assists: 56 (Katie Emmerling 47).
Late Thursday
St. Francis def. Rocky
25-17, 25-21, 29-27
Rocky Mountain College: Kills: 31 (Daniella Russell 9). Blocks: 6 (Naomi Bad Bear 2, Morgan Allen 2). Aces: 5 (Natalie Hilderman 3). Digs: 51 (Ayla Embry 21). Assists; 25 (Hilderman 25).
St. Francis: Kills: 51 (Makayla Hissong 13). Blocks: 5 (Anne Clark 2). Digs: 44 (Nikki Marshall 22). Assists: 51 (Maria Pelak 45).
Rocky def. Benedictine
28-26, 25-17, 25-16
Rocky Mountain College (1-1): 46 (Daniella Russell 20). Blocks: 10 (Naomi Bad Bear 4). Aces: 5 (Russell 2). Digs: 53 (Kailey Thomson 13, Ayla Embry 12). Assists: 43 (Natalie Hilderman 35).
Benedictine Mesa (0-2): 42 (Katie Nice 14). Blocks: 3. Aces: 2. Digs: 51 (Caitlan Sammons 21). Assists; 40 (Annabelle Somoza 20).
MSU-Northern def. Medicine Hat
25-18, 25-21, 20-25, 25-17
Medicine Hat College: Kills: 33 (Amber Stigter 12). Assists: 31 (Janessa Oelke 24). Aces: 4 (Megan Kawalski 2). Digs: 50 (Shayla Suchy 13, Oelke 10). Blocks: 1.
Montana State-Northern: Kills: 28 (Rylee Burmester 9). Assists: 26 (Hailey Warren 12, Shania Neubauer 11). Aces: 5 (five with 1). Digs: 43 (Burmester 11, Neubauer 10). Blocks: 5 (Marlee Bender 1.5).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.