GREAT FALLS — Kalispell Glacier multi-sport athlete Alivia Atlee will play softball for the University of Providence, the Argos announced Tuesday.

Atlee played softball, volleyball and basketball during her four-year Glacier career. The third baseman earned a Class AA all-state selection as a senior after posting a .484 batting average and a .562 on-base percentage. She was a member of the Glacier team that won the 2015 State AA softball title.

