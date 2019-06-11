GREAT FALLS — Kalispell Glacier multi-sport athlete Alivia Atlee will play softball for the University of Providence, the Argos announced Tuesday.
Atlee played softball, volleyball and basketball during her four-year Glacier career. The third baseman earned a Class AA all-state selection as a senior after posting a .484 batting average and a .562 on-base percentage. She was a member of the Glacier team that won the 2015 State AA softball title.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.