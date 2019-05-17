GREAT FALLS — Kalispell Glacier distance runner Nash Grafe has signed to compete with the Providence cross country and track programs, Argos coach Bill Brist said Friday.
"We are very excited that Nash has decided to join our team in the fall of 2019," Brist said. "He is a young man with a lot of passion for both his academics and his running."
Grafe was a four-time letterwinner in cross country and three-time letterwinner in track and field for Glacier. In cross country, he helped lead the Wolfpack to a runner-up finish at the state meet as a junior.
On the track, Grafe holds a personal best of 9:57.25 in the 3,200 meters for Glacier during the 2018-19 track season.
"He has shown a lot of improvement over the last couple of years, and looks to have the talent to make an immediate impact in our distance events this next season," Brist said. "He has had a lot of success with his academics throughout his high school career, and that was one of many things that attracted us to Nash when we were recruiting. I'm very excited to be able to work with him in the future."
