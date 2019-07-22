HELENA -- Helena High product Zander Mozer, the all-class record-holder in the 400-meter run, has committed to run track for his former coach, Tony Arntson, at Providence University in Great Falls.
"I don't think there's any other coach I'd rather run for," Mozer told 406mtsports on Monday. "This is a dream come true for me. I never thought Coach (Arntson) would give up football and go full-blown track, but this is the best case scenario for me."
As a senior for the Bengals in 2017, Mozer captured two state titles in the 200 and 400 and was runner-up in the 100. His 47.52 seconds in the 400 is the all-class mark, while his 21.74 in the 200 is a school record.
Mozer was also part of the fourth-place 400 relay, and fifth-place 1,600 relay, giving him five medals and scoring 30 points for HHS. He's a member of the 2016 State championship 1,600 relay as well, when the Bengal foursome set a school record of 3:19.96.
"Zander is an incredible track athlete, but more than that he's an incredible young man," Arntson said. "I am excited to work with him again and help him become the foundation of our program at Providence."
Mozer spent 2018 at the University of Montana, where he did not compete. He then transferred to Spokane Falls Community College last year, but sustained an early season hamstring injury, and "never got up to full speed."
Mozer said he'll continue to run his three sprints for the Argos, and would also "like to try" the long jump.
"Coach kinda liked the idea of me jumping," Mozer related. "I don't know how far I can go ... all I know is run as fast as you can and jump as far as you can, and I think I have the speed to get some good spring."
