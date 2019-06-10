GREAT FALLS — The University of Providence announced its 2019-20 women's soccer signing class on Monday, and six of the Argos' 10 signees are from Montana.
Five of the Montanans are coming to Providence from high school: midfielder Brittany Burman (Missoula Sentinel), defender Kaelyn Frahm (Great Falls CMR), forward Ashlee Howell (Polson), forward Marti Ludwick (Butte), forward Shayenn Thompson (Kalispell Flathead),
Missoula Hellgate graduate Shawnae Inama, a defender, is transferring after one year each at Gillette College and the University of Mary.
The Argos' other four recruits are forward Emma Goodwin (Colville, Washington), midfielder Sarah Ortega (California's Victor Valley College), defender Taylor Ward (Spokane, Washington) and defender Rachel Stevenson (Spokane Valley, Washington).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.