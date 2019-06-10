GREAT FALLS — The University of Providence announced its 2019-20 women's soccer signing class on Monday, and six of the Argos' 10 signees are from Montana.

Five of the Montanans are coming to Providence from high school: midfielder Brittany Burman (Missoula Sentinel), defender Kaelyn Frahm (Great Falls CMR), forward Ashlee Howell (Polson), forward Marti Ludwick (Butte), forward Shayenn Thompson (Kalispell Flathead),

Missoula Hellgate graduate Shawnae Inama, a defender, is transferring after one year each at Gillette College and the University of Mary. 

The Argos' other four recruits are forward Emma Goodwin (Colville, Washington), midfielder Sarah Ortega (California's Victor Valley College), defender Taylor Ward (Spokane, Washington) and defender Rachel Stevenson (Spokane Valley, Washington).

