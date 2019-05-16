GREAT FALLS – Kalispell Flathead's Brett Thompson is the second Brave to join the Providence men's basketball program.
Argos head coach Steve Keller announced the signing of Thompson on Thursday. Flathead's Stephen Bridges also has signed with Providence.
"We are really excited that Brett chose to come to the University of Providence," Keller said.
Thompson shot 40 percent from the field, 76.5 percent from the free-throw line, and averaged 8.1 points and 1.4 assists as a senior for Flathead.
"Brett should fit right in with our guys and our program, and we are looking forward to watching his development with us and in the Frontier Conference," Keller said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.