GREAT FALLS – Kalispell Flathead's Brett Thompson is the second Brave to join the Providence men's basketball program.

Argos head coach Steve Keller announced the signing of Thompson on Thursday. Flathead's Stephen Bridges also has signed with Providence.

"We are really excited that Brett chose to come to the University of Providence," Keller said.

Thompson shot 40 percent from the field, 76.5 percent from the free-throw line, and averaged 8.1 points and 1.4 assists as a senior for Flathead.

"Brett should fit right in with our guys and our program, and we are looking forward to watching his development with us and in the Frontier Conference," Keller said.

