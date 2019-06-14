GREAT FALLS – Two-time all-state pitcher Mckenna Montgomery of Fernley, Nevada, has signed to play softball at Providence, Argos coach Joey Egan announced Friday.
Montgomery was a three-year letterman at Fernley High School and was a three-sport athlete, competing in basketball, golf, and softball. During her junior year of softball, Montgomery was 3A League MVP, first-team all-league and first-team all-state. As a senior, she earned the same honors again while producing the lowest earned-run average in 3A Northern (2.08).
Montgomery also had the most strikeouts in the state for the 3A division with 136. She batted .431 with 10 doubles and six home runs, led the team in RBIs with 48, and had a .496 on-base percentage.
"McKenna is going to bring our pitching staff to a new level. She is a triple threat with speed, control and movement," Egan said.
