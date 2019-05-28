GREAT FALLS — The University of Providence track and field program has added Nevada thrower Odin Jordan to next season's roster.

Jordan qualified for state in the discus and was a two-time regional championships qualifier in discus in shot put during his time at Basic High School in Henderson, Nevada. He competed in shot put, discus, hammer throw and javelin during his two years with the Throwers Respect Field and Track Club. 

