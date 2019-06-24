HELENA -- Thomas Wolfe was wrong. You CAN go home again.
Former longtime Helena High football and track head coach Tony Arntson, a Great Falls native, has been named the new head coach for the the University of Providence Argonauts track and field and cross-country teams.
"I'm really excited for this opportunity," said Arntson, who coached HHS football and track from 1994-2018, before a one-year stint as a Carroll College assistant football coach. "This is just a great fit at this time for my family and my situation. The Providence AD and all their coaches have a great vision for building something special, and are working hard to keep pushing for those goals.
"And I'm just looking forward to getting back to Great Falls."
Arntson will be directing both the Argos men and women track athletes, who were coached last year by Bill Brist.
Back in 1984, Arntson quarterbacked CM Russell to an undefeated state championship. He was also a youth wrestler, played legion baseball and was a hoopster and sprinter/hurdler for the Rustlers.
After finishing his college football career at the University of Montana, Arntson returned to the Electric City and served as an assistant under CMR's Jack Johnson for two years, before taking the job as head man in Charlo.
"I haven't lived in Great Falls since about 1990, but I've been helping take care of my dad up there, since his health has declined, for the last five months," he said.
Arntson's Bengal track teams captured two state championships, in 2005 and 2015, and placed runner-up three times, in 1999, 2004 and 2014.
