GREAT FALLS – Twin Bridges standout Daniel Kruer has signed with the Providence men's basketball program, Argos coach Steve Keller announced Friday.
"We are excited that Daniel has committed to our Argo basketball program," Keller said.
Kruer, a 6-foot-5 forward from Sheridan, was a three-year letterwinner in basketball at Twin Bridges. He also competed in track and field and football as a Falcon.
Kruer played for Josh Keller, Steve Keller's son. On the hardwood, he helped lead Twin Bridges to a 24-2 record.
Kruer received all-state honors as a senior. He averaged a team-high 12.0 points and 6.9 rebounds per game.
In the classroom, Kruer received the Wendy's Heisman Award for academics, athletics and community service.
"Daniel is a 6-5, athletic forward that can shoot well from the three," Steve Keller said. "His versatility will be an asset for our program and we look forward to watching his development at the University of Providence."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.