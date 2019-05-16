University of Providence Argos logo

GREAT FALLS – Twin Bridges standout Daniel Kruer has signed with the Providence men's basketball program, Argos coach Steve Keller announced Friday.

"We are excited that Daniel has committed to our Argo basketball program," Keller said.

Kruer, a 6-foot-5 forward from Sheridan, was a three-year letterwinner in basketball at Twin Bridges. He also competed in track and field and football as a Falcon.

Kruer played for Josh Keller, Steve Keller's son. On the hardwood, he helped lead Twin Bridges to a 24-2 record.

Kruer received all-state honors as a senior. He averaged a team-high 12.0 points and 6.9 rebounds per game.

In the classroom, Kruer received the Wendy's Heisman Award for academics, athletics and community service. 

"Daniel is a 6-5, athletic forward that can shoot well from the three," Steve Keller said. "His versatility will be an asset for our program and we look forward to watching his development at the University of Providence."

