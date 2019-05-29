GREAT FALLS — University of Providence volleyball coach Arunas Duda announced the signing of Belgrade libero Vada Barkell on Wednesday.
Barkell, who moved to Belgrade from Indiana at the start of her junior year, helped the Panthers to two Class A runner-up finishes to Billings Central. She also helped Belgrade to a program-record 30 wins last season.
“I had the opportunity to work with Vada last year at the VolleyFest tournament in Billings and was so pleased with what she brought to the team that when a spot opened up on our roster, I knew exactly who to call,” Duda said in a Providence press release.
“I’m excited to get her in the gym and begin getting her the reps that will help her to compete at this level.”
