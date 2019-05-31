BILLINGS — Receiving national recognition from all three voting bodies for the 2019 season, Montana State Billings junior first baseman Daniel Cipriano became the second consensus All-American in Yellowjacket history.
Last year, Kaleo Johnson became the first player from MSUB to be a consensus All-American.
Cipriano, from Agoura Hills, California, won the GNAC Triple Crown by batting .405 with 52 RBIs and a program-record 18 home runs. He also led the West Region in on-base percentage (.528) and was sixth nationally for slugging percentage (.827). Cipriano also scored a GNAC-high 59 runs and finished with an MSUB single-season record 139 total bases.
In the field, Cipriano had 306 chances at first base with just four errors. He did not commit an error in his final 19 games, a streak of 129 consecutive chances.
Cipriano was a second-team All-American by the Division II Conference Commissioners Association and a third-team All-American by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association and the American Baseball Coaches Association.
He helped the Yellowjackets win both the GNAC regular season and tournament titles with MSUB making its first appearance in the NCAA Division II West Region Championships.
