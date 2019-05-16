Montana State Billings Yellowjackets

BILLINGS — Five players from the Montana State Billings baseball team earned all-West Region honors, announced by the NCAA Division II Conference Commissioners Association.

Junior first baseman Daniel Cipriano and senior center fielder Jalen Garcia were first-team selections, while senior right fielder Matt Dillon, junior third baseman Chris Arpan and sophomore shortstop Wyatt Setian were second team picks. Garcia earned all-region honors a second straight year.

Cipriano, the GNAC Player and Newcomer of the year, leads the league in batting (.400), home runs (17), runs (57), total bases (131), slugging (.819) and on-base percentage (.527).

Garcia, of Billings, is batting .362 with 14 doubles, four triples and nine home runs. He has also stolen a team-high 12 bases.

Dillon, also of Billings, is batting .294 with 15 home runs, second-best in the GNAC. Arpan is batting .365 with 14 doubles and 10 home runs. Setian is batting .329 with a GNAC-high 19 doubles. He has also hit 12 home runs. Setian is the only MSUB player to have started all 51 games.

Tags

Load comments