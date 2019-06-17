BILLINGS — The first-ever women's triathlete at Montana State Billings will be former Hardin multi-sport star Madisan Chavez, MSUB announced Monday.
Chavez is transferring after one season with the Sheridan (Wyoming) College women's basketball program.
Though she swam and biked throughout her childhood, Chavez didn't do either competitively in high school, so triathlon is brand new to her.
"It was hard to put all my energy into one sports, especially after four years of (multiple) sports and never focusing on one," Chavez told 406mtsports.com on Monday.
Chavez's father told her about MSUB's new triathlon program, and she reached out to Yellowjackets head coach Kevin Bjerke, she said. The interest was mutual, and Chavez will be eligible to compete in the triathlon for four years, beginning in the fall as a freshman, per MSUB.
"This will be a good platform for me to show that basketball isn't the only sport that Natives can be good at and spotlighted in," she said.
Chavez played five sports at various points of her high school career: basketball, cross country, tennis, track and volleyball. She partook in club swimming during middle school.
Chavez averaged 2.2 minutes per game this past season at Sheridan.
"In college, you have to have the love for it," she said. "I just found out I didn't love it as much as I thought."
