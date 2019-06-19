BILLINGS – The winningest coach in Montana State Billings softball history is returning for a second stint.
Lisa (Allen) McKinney, who went 123-110 (.528) in five seasons from 2011-15, accepted the position of head coach Wednesday.
“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome back one of our most successful coaches to lead our softball program,” MSUB athletic director Krista Montague said. “Lisa is a proven winner at the Division II level, who captured multiple championships and led our softball program to historic heights on a regional and national scale. Most importantly, she has a stellar track record of developing our student-athletes as well-rounded individuals, and she is someone we have full confidence in to hit the ground running in this position.”
McKinney has spent the last two seasons as an assistant coach at Nevada, where the Wolfpack went 56-54 overall and 23-25 in the NCAA Division I Mountain West Conference during the 2018 and 2019 seasons.
“I would like to thank Krista Montague, and the search committee chaired by Kevin Woodin for this opportunity,” McKinney said. “We are looking forward to returning to Billings, our alma mater, and a city that has a special meaning to us. I am eager to get started with the team and to be back in the Billings community.”
Yellowjacket teams went .500 or better in four of McKinney’s five seasons and she piloted the program to two of its most successful campaigns. In 2012 MSUB won the Great Northwest Athletic Conference regular-season title, going 32-18 overall and 25-11 in league play. The Yellowjackets advanced to the NCAA West Region Championships, falling in their first two games.
In 2015, MSUB went 31-23 overall and 14-8 in league play, before storming to a GNAC tournament title and once again qualifying for the West Region playoffs. That time, the Jackets advanced to the regional title game before falling to Sonoma State.
McKinney will officially begin her second tenure at MSUB on July 8. She succeeds Jessica Rayman, who went 54-88 (.380) and 31-51 (.378) in GNAC play over three seasons.
MSUB went 15-31 in 2019 and finished seventh in the GNAC at 8-20.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.