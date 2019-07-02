BILLINGS — Montana State Billings baseball coach Aaron Sutton announced the addition of Riley Drongesen to the Yellowjackets’ coaching staff for next season.
Drongesen, a native of Granite Bay, California, graduated from the University of the Pacific in 2014. He most recently served as an assistant coach at William Jessup University, helping lead the Warriors to a Golden State Athletic Conference title and a runner-up finish in the regional championships.
Drongesen’s playing career featured four years at University of the Pacific (2010-14) and a fifth year at Menlo College as a medical redshirt. Upon completing his collegiate career, Drongesen signed as an undrafted free agent with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2015. He played for multiple minor league teams over the course of two seasons, before ending his playing career and beginning his coaching tenure in 2017.
“I have gotten to know coach Sutton over the last few years, and seeing what he’s done with the program at MSUB makes me incredibly excited to be a part of it,” Drongesen said in a school press release. “He wins games, he develops players, and most importantly, his guys hold him in the highest regard. Judging from the pieces he has assembled and the resources he has allotted me as the pitching coach, I think we have a great opportunity to build off the recent success the Yellowjackets have experienced and make something really special here in Billings.”
MSUB tied the school record for wins last season, going 33-20 overall. The Yellowjackets won their fourth Great Northwest Athletic Conference regular season title in the last five years by going 30-20 in league play, before winning their first GNAC tournament title and advancing to the NCAA Division II West Region Championships for the first time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.