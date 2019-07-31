BILLINGS — Montana State Billings track and field coach Jon Woehl announced the signing of five recruits on Wednesday. The announcement brings the offseason total additions to 12 ahead of fall cross country season.

The new signees are hurdler Lindsey Seitzinger of Anaconda, thrower Brynn Jolma of Winnett, thrower Christina Chapi of Madrid, Spain, distance runner Will Steinfeldt of Reed Point, and thrower Connor McNeil of Park City.

