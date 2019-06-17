BILLINGS — The Montana State Billings men's golf program has added three recruits from Montana, MSUB announced Monday.

Big Timber's Blake Finn, Laurel's Cash Golden and Helena Capital's Riley Lawrence have all signed with the Yellowjackets, who increased their 2019-20 recruiting class to five men's golfers. Paul O'Neil of Laurel and Kevin Kolb of Spearfish, South Dakota, are the other two signees.

Finn was a four-time Class B all-state golf selection and finished second at last month's State B tournament. He was also an all-state football player and earned three all-conference honors during his basketball career.

In addition to golf, Golden played baseball, basketball and football in high school. He received two all-state and three all-conference honors during his golf career.

Lawrence gradated from Capital and spent the last two seasons at the University of Providence. He earned an all-state golf honor his senior year and played tennis for the Bruins.

