BILLINGS — Three Forks guard Payden Lynn has signed to play basketball at Montana State Billings, coach Mick Durham announced Wednesday.
The 6-foot-2 Lynn averaged 14.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 2.1 steals at Three Forks. He is expected to play both the point guard and shooting guard positions at MSUB.
“Payden is a good athlete that plays aggressively on both ends of the court,” Durham said in a press release. “He’s very determined to be successful both on and off the court. We’re excited to see his development at the guard position.”
Lynn is the fifth addition to the Yellowjackets' 2019 recruiting class, which also includes Billings Central guard Chrishon Dixon.
