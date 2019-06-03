Morgan Walters

MSUB’s athletic department announced the hiring of assistant volleyball coach Morgan Walters on Monday.

BILLINGS — Morgan Walters was hired as assistant volleyball coach at Montana State University Billings on Monday.

Walters joins the staff of head coach Casey Williams, who is set to begin her fourth season at the helm of the program. 

Walters served as graduate assistant coach at Walsh University, a private NCAA Division II institution in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference for one season. Previous to that job, Walters spent one year at Morehead State University (Minnesota) as operations manager. She graduated from Gannon University in May 2016 with a communications degree.

Walters played four years of volleyball as a setter and defensive specialist for the Gannon Golden Knights. She grew up in Girard, Ohio, where she attended Girard High School and was an all-state athlete.

