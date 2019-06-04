BILLINGS — Kehmarr McMillian, a guard from Butte College in California, has signed with the Montana State Billings men's basketball team.

The 6-1 McMillian, of Chico, California, averaged 15.8 points a game this past season in conference games. He also averaged 5.4 rebounds and had a team-high 46 steals.

"Kehmarr will bring experience to the guard position along with great leadership," said MSUB head coach Mick Durham in a press release. "He's very fast and athletic and has the ability to get to the basket."

McMillian was an All-Golden Valley Conference selection and was chosen for the league's all-defensive team. He helped Butte College make its sixth straight appearance in the California State Tournament.

