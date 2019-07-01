BILLINGS — Montana State Billings is hosting a 6th Man Club social on July 10 at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center lounge at 5:30 p.m.
The 6th Man Club was formed last year as a way to support the men's basketball team at MSUB.
The event is open to the public and 6th Man Club members can renew their membership at the social. Those interested in becoming members are also welcome and can join the club at the social.
At the social, MSUB men's basketball coach Mick Durham will address his first year with the Yellowjackets and the team's goals for the upcoming season.
To RSVP for the social or for information about the 6th Man Club, contact Hollie West at hollie.west@msubillings.edu or 406-896-5934.
