BILLINGS — On Monday, Montana State-Billings announced its final seven men's soccer signings for the recruiting class of 2019.
The Yellowjackets' seven additions: French defender Yaniss Aka, Washington state forward Paul Cuevas, Icelandic forward Petur Hauksson, North Dakota midfielder Jacob Holtz, French forward Theo Lamare, French goalie Jessy Martin and California defender Andrew Rivera.
Aka is from Nevers, France, and primarily played center and right back for Lycee Paul Constant.
Cuevas is coming from Skagit Valley College, where he was the conference's MVP this past season after accruing a team-high 15 goals and 33 points. Before Skagit Valley, he attended East Valley High in Yakima, Washington.
In a press release, Hauksson said MSUB "looks very exciting, and the weather in Montana is similar to Iceland, which gives me a little taste of home.”
Holtz attended Century High in Bismarck and helped his team reach the 2018 North Dakota state tournament.
Lamare, like, Cuevas spent the previous two years at the college level. Playing for La Likes, the Lorient, France, native led his league with 14 goals this past season.
Martin is a Chateauroux, France, native who played for Blaise Pascal.
Rivera is from Inglewood, California, and is coming from Yavapai College, a two-year school in Arizona. He was an all-conference and all-region selection this past season.
