BILLINGS — Stevie James, a junior college forward from California, has signed to play for the Montana State Billings men's basketball team next season.
The 6-foot-7 James, from Elk Grove, California, comes to the Yellowjackets from Yuba Community College.
James started 30 games for the 49ers, helping the team to a 25-5 record. He averaged 8.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.
"Stevie is a spread-four man who can shoot the three and will be able to defend perimeter guys," said MSUB coach Mick Durham in a press release. "Stevie will add depth and experience at the position and is capable of playing both small forward and power forward."
James, who shot 48 percent from the field and 44.3 percent from 3-point range, also had 10 blocked shots and 17 steals.
He is the fifth signing for MSUB this spring.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.