 Photo courtesy MSUB athletics

INDIANAPOLIS — Rebekah Gasner, the director of compliance and senior woman administrator at Montana State Billings, has been selected to serve a four-year term on the NCAA Division II Softball Committee.

Gasner, who played softball at MSUB, will begin her term in August and serve on the committee until 2023. Previously, she spent two years on the D-II Softball West Regional Advisory Committee.

Comprised of one representative from each of eight regions in Division II, the national committee is charged with the execution of the annual D-II Softball Championship. The committee oversees the selection process of the field and helps with the execution of the tourney. Gasner will serve as chair of the West Regional Advisory Committee.

Before becoming an administrator at MSUB, Gasner served five seasons as an assistant softball coach for the Jackets and was the program’s interim head coach in 2016. 

