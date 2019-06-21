BILLINGS — Three in-state athletes have signed NCAA letters of intent to compete for the Montana State Billings track and field program next year.
Joining the Yellowjackets are Brock Smith of Billings West, Laurel's Ely Craft and Evan Pretty Weasel of Ashland who competed for St. Labre.
Smith ran cross country and competed in the sprints and mid-distances in high school, along with throwing the javelin. He ran the lead off leg of West's Class AA state championship 1,600 relay this past May.
Kraft will compete in the throws. He finished second in the Class A discus this year, helping the Locomotives earn a share of the state championship.
Pretty Weasel will compete in the sprints and high jump. He ran a leg on St. Labre's sixth-place 1,600 relay at the Class B state meet and holds the school record for the 400-meter dash.
