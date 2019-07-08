BILLINGS — Montana State Billings has announced the signing of four track and field athletes, all from Montana.
The Yellowjackets added Bozeman's Ben Bishop, Townsend's Bryant Edgerton, Bozeman's Tyler Rued and Joliet's Kallie Zinne.
Bishop is a thrower who will primarily focus on the javelin in college, according to an MSUB press release. He placed third in the javelin at May's Class AA state meet with a throw of 174 feet, 11 inches, finishing behind two of the best javelin throwers in the country: Kalispell Glacier's Evan Todd and Missoula Sentinel's Rylan Ortt.
Bishop's classmate Rued is a sprinter who is "a contender for the 4x400 and the 4x100 meter relay teams" at MSUB, Yellowjackets head track coach Jon Woehl said in a press release.
Edgerton is a distance runner who graduated from Broadwater High in 2017 and is returning from a two-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, per Townsend track coach Brooke Dolan. Edgerton won 2017 State B titles in the 1,600 (4 minutes, 34.82 seconds) and the 3,200 (10:32.36), and he earned the state cross country boys title in the fall of 2016 (15:54.5). He also signed with MSUB for cross country.
Zinne finished second in the high jump at both the 2018 and 2019 State B tournaments, and she was third in the 2018 long jump. Woehl said Zinne will mainly focus on high jump at MSUB.
