BILLINGS — The inaugural season of Montana State Billings’ women’s triathlon team will feature six meets, coach Kevin Bjerke announced Thursday.

MSUB’s first meet will be the Southern Hills Triathlon in Hot Springs, South Dakota, on Aug. 31, followed by Division II regional qualifiers on Sept. 15 in Belle Fourche, South Dakota, and Oct. 19 in Huddleston, Virginia.

The Yellowjackets will also compete at Oktoberfest Triathlon in Longmont, Colorado, on Sept. 22. The national championship meet is scheduled for Nov. 16 in Tempe, Arizona.

MSUB’s lone meet of the spring season will be April 12 at the HITS Triathlon Series in Napa Valley, California.

The MSUB program will host a series of open house sessions, including June 6 at 12:15 p.m. on the MSUB campus. For information, contact Bjerke at kevin.bjerke@msubillings.edu or call 701-361-9782.

Tags

Load comments