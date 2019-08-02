BILLINGS — Avery Gill, the Northwest Athletic Conference player of the year, has signed with the Montana State Billings women's golf team.
During her first season with Southwestern Oregon Community College, Gill led her team to to the NWAC title. She set school records with four victories and was selected the conference player of the year.
In high school, Gill played for West Linn in Oregon. She helped her team win four district titles and the team was third at the state tournament her senior year. Gill had a top-20 finish at the state tournament.
