PORTLAND, Ore. — The Montana State Billings women's soccer team was picked eighth in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference preseason coaches poll.
Western Washington, the 2018 regular season champion, was the unanimous pick for the top spots. The Vikings 18-3-2 overall last year, received all nine first-place votes.
WWU enters the season ranked No. 11 in the nation in the United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division II preseason poll.
The Yellowjackets were 4-12 overall last fall and 1-10 in the GNAC. MSUB returns nine starters, including seniors Claire Tevaseu and Amanda Hemmen.
