BILLINGS — The new Montana State Billings women's triathlon program will host a pair of informational open houses on campus.

The open houses, run by Yellowjacket coach Kevin Bjerke, are open to girls who are juniors or seniors in high school as well as parents and coaches who are interested in learning more about the school's newest sport.

The first session is May 28 and the second on June 6. Both will begin at 12:15 p.m. and be held at the MSUB Student Union Beartooth Room. It will include a free lunch and the option for a campus tour.

Both sessions are free.

For information, contact Bjerke at kevin.bjerke@msubillings.edu or call 701-361-9782.

