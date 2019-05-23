BILLINGS – Seven players from the Montana State Billings baseball team earned all-region honors from the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.
Daniel Cipriano was a first-team selection and Jalen Garcia, Wyatt Setian and Matt Dillon were second-team picks. Steen Fredrickson, Andrew Schleusner and Chris Arpan earned honorable mention honors.
Cipriano broke the Yellowjacket single-season home runs (18) record in his final at-bat of the season. The GNAC Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year became the second player in GNAC history to earn the Triple Crown, leading the league in batting average (.405), home runs and RBIs (52). He also led the GNAC in run scored (59), slugging percentage (.827), on-base percentage (.528) and being hit by a pitch (27).
Garcia batted .354 with a team-best 12 stolen bases. His career batting average of .346 ranks No. 3 in MSUB history. He is also in the top five for runs, hits, doubles, triples home runs, RBIs, total bases and steals.
Setian started a Yellowjacket record 53 games, hitting .327. He had 12 home runs and 48 RBIs. Dillon had 15 home runs, along with 13 doubles and 42 RBIs. His slugging percentage (.647) ranked second in the GNAC to Cipriano.
Fredrickson was 7-2 with 92 strikeouts. He finished seventh all-time in the GNAC for strikeouts and one win shy of the career record at MSUB. Arpan hit .357 with 14 doubles and 10 home runs, while Schleusner hit .293.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.